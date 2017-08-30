Galataseray Submit Improved €10m Bid For Kwadwo Asamoah

Related Stories Turkish giants Galataseray have officially submitted a €10million transfer bid to Juventus for midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah.



The Super Lig side initially had a reported offer to Juventus rejected.



The Club have decided to make an improved offer to the Italian Champions to acquire the Ghanaian international who remains unsettled at the Serie A Club.



Asamoah was left of the Juventus squad in a League match against Genoa over the weekend suggesting he is on his way out of the Club.



With the imminent arrival of German defender Benedikt Howades from Schalke, Asamoah now looks set to leave the Club before Thursday.



Howades is expected to be a back-up option at the left wing-back role at the Club following Kwadwo Asamoah’s looming exit.



The 27-year-old has spent the last six years at Juventus where he has won six League titles with the Club.



Earlier reports revealed the player had agreed a deal to join the former Turkish Champions after holding talks with the Club.