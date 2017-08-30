Adam Kwarasey Reveals Why He Might Never Play For The Black Stars Again

Related Stories Norway-based goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey has turned down a string of two invitations by Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah and is unlikely to feature for the Ghana national team anymore.



The former Portland Timbers keeper was left out of Kwesi Appiah’s recent 24-man squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after informing the 57-year-old that he is not interested in playing for him.



Ghana Sports Online’s investigations have established that the real reason why Adam Kwarasey does not want to get closer to the Black Stars is the presence of GFA Communications Director Ibrahim Sannie Daara.



The former Norway youth international clashed with the ex-BBC Africa broadcaster who is regarded by most players of the Black Stars as nuisance and a snitch who gossips about their issues.



Kwarasey feels he will be in a can of worms with Sannie and his ring of gossips around and would prefer to stay away from the Ghana national team.



The keeper felt secured under former head coach Avram Grant as the Israeli gaffer demonstrated professionalism in his selection and paid deaf ears to gossips from Sannie Daara who almost caused division in the playing body with his back-talks.



The 29-year-old Vålerenga guardsman had issues with Kwesi Appiah during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and the two have not settled their differences. Kwarasey does not feel secured under the former Ghana international and would not be comfortable playing for him.



His last appearance for Ghana was under Grant when he warmed the bench in the Black Stars’s 2-0 loss to Egypt in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.