Kotoko Vrs Salamina Referee Nuhu Liman Banned

The GFA Executive has approved the Match Review Panel's recommendation in respect of the MTN FA Cup quarterfinal match between Asante Kotoko and W. NEA Salamina.



The Match Review Panel reviewed the video recording of the match to ascertain whether Referee Yakubu Nuhu Liman was right in awarding a penalty to the home team in the said match played at the Baba Yara Stadium.



After critically examine the video, the Committee concluded that Referee Liman was wrong in awarding a penalty kick to Asante Kotoko.



Consequently, the Committee's recommendation to ban Referee Yakubu Liman for the rest of the season has been upheld by the Executive Committee. Source: Ghanafa