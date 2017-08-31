Kotoko’s Title Hopes Evaporating After Defeat To Elmina Sharks

Related Stories Ghana Premier League title record-winners Asante Kotoko watched their hopes of winning the 2017 title suffer a major jolt on Wednesday as they succumbed to a painful 1-0 defeat to relegation battling Elmina Sharks.



The Porcupine Warriors are now 9 points behind leaders Aduana Stars who held Hearts of Oak to a 3-3 draw in Accra on matchday 26.



Steve Pollack’s men went into the game with a dodgy form following a scrappy win over already-relegated Bolga All Stars during the weekend.



And, Sharks were in no mood to tolerate the Porcupine Warrior as Joseph Mensah scored a late-winner to lift the Elmina-based side to a crucial win that could elevate them and help them to beat the drop.



For Kotoko they can no longer win the league title if they fail to win 3 of their remaining 4 games.



WAFA are still breathing down the neck of Aduana as they maintain their 1-point gap while Hearts, 3rd, are four points behind the leaders.