Kotoko’s Title Hopes Evaporating After Defeat To Elmina Sharks

Ghana Premier League title record-winners Asante Kotoko watched their hopes of winning the 2017 title suffer a major jolt on Wednesday as they succumbed to a painful 1-0 defeat to relegation battling Elmina Sharks.
The Porcupine Warriors are now 9 points behind leaders Aduana Stars who held Hearts of Oak to a 3-3 draw in Accra on matchday 26.
Steve Pollack’s men went into the game with a dodgy form following a scrappy win over already-relegated Bolga All Stars during the weekend.
And, Sharks were in no mood to tolerate the Porcupine Warrior as Joseph Mensah scored a late-winner to lift the Elmina-based side to a crucial win that could elevate them and help them to beat the drop.
For Kotoko they can no longer win the league title if they fail to win 3 of their remaining 4 games.
WAFA are still breathing down the neck of Aduana as they maintain their 1-point gap while Hearts, 3rd, are four points behind the leaders.
Source: ghanasportsonline.com
