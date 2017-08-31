Aduana Stars Coach Accuses Frank Nuttal of Verbal Assaults

Related Stories Aduana Stars Coach Yusif Abubarkar claims he received abusive words from Hearts Coach Frank Nuttal during Wednesday’s League match at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Aduana kept their title hopes alive by holding the Phobians to a 3-3 draw in match-day 26 of the Ghana Premier League.



Hearts had to come back three times in the game to secure a point in a match which raised lots of talking points after referee Prince Amoah disallowed two penalty calls to the home side.



Yusif Abubakar who supervised his side to grab a vital point away from home says he was verbally abused by his compatriot Frank Nuttal on the touchline.



“There were countless number of times he (Frank Nuttal) insulted me on the touchline,” he told the media.



“He used so many words on me that I cannot say here, and that was not the first time he was doing that.



“Even after the game the team manager (Sabahn Quaye) came to me and wanted us to smoke the piece pipe by greeting each other but he snubbed me.



“I don’t know why he is doing that, I would have loved to put my CV down and also have his CV and compare, back in 2007 I had my UEFA licensed B certificate.



“We have worked not only in Ghana but so many places and it is important for him to respect his compatriots.”



Frank Nuttal is one of the few expatriate Coaches in the Ghana Premier League this season.



The Scottish manager joined Hearts of Oak at the beginning of the League season to replace Portuguese Sergio Traguil who worked as a stopgap Coach for the Club after the departure of Japanese Kenichi Yatsuhashi.