Russia 2018: Uganda Beat Egypt As Ghana's Faint Hopes Revive

Related Stories Ghana’s hopes of qualifying to the World Cup was given a boost after Uganda defeated Egypt 1-0 in Kampala on Thursday.



The Cranes moved top of the group with the narrow victory over the North Africans who now slips to second.



Emmanuel Okwi’s lone goal in the second half handed Uganda their second victory in the qualifiers.



The result sheds light on Ghana’s quest to defy all odds and make it to Russia 2018.



The Black Stars will now have to beat Congo in Friday at the Babayara Sports Stadium to keep hopes alive.



A win over Congo will see Ghana closing in on group favorite Egypt who have managed 6 points from three matches.