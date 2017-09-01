Ghana's 2018 FIFA World Cup Hopes In Tatters After Congo Stalemate

Related Stories Ghana's hopes of qualifying to Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup was dealt a very big blow after drawing 1-1 with the Red Devils of Congo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.



The Black Stars welcomed the Red Devils of Congo to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the third game of Group E with aim of recording a win against their counterparts to get their slim hopes of qualifying to a fourth successive global football fiesta back on track.



However, they were pegged back in the 18th minute after deadly striker Thievy Bifouma capitalized on Joseph Attamah's error to fire the Devils in front before a late equalizer from Thomas Partey rescued a point for Ghana. Source: Ghanasoccernet.com