You Are A Big Fool – Countryman Songo ‘Fires’ Asamoah Gyan

Related Stories Vociferous sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo has hurled insults at Asamoah Gyan, captain of the senior national team, Black Stars for attributing the team’s lackluster performance against Congo to the players' lack of desire to win.



Black Stars were given a lifeline by Uganda to get their World Cup qualification campaign back on track but failed after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Congo in Kumasi, Friday.



Speaking to the press after the game, Gyan stated that their inability to win the game and stand a good chance of securing a fourth-successive World Cup appearance was due to the absence of a desire to win.



"Things didn't go well as expected and we didn't play the way we expected to play like tactically and mentally. I don't know what went wrong but I will say the desire wasn't there today… It's one of those days that things do not happen. Nobody is to be blamed but it's one of those days. I don't know what went wrong but I think it's one of those days," Gyan said.



Reacting to the statement on his ‘Fire 4 Fire’ show, Countryman Songo said the comments were infantile.



“Listen to yourself. You don’t have the desire? You don’t have the desire; yet, you honored the call-up to play for the country. We spent taxpayers’ money on you, you are leading the team and you say you had no desire to win? You are fools. You are a big fool, so to speak. It is a foolish comment. This is an insult to the nation. The team has lost and this is what you have to say as a captain? You are fools,” Songo, renowned for his humorous and bizarre criticisms of the Ghana Football Association and the Black Stars fumed.



Ghana will play Congo in the return leg of the qualifiers on Tuesday while Egypt hosts Uganda in Alexandria.



The Black Stars need victory in Congo to have a mathematical chance of bouncing back in the World Cup qualification, especially should Uganda hold Egypt.



Uganda remains top of the group with seven points after beating Egypt 1-0 in Thursday’s game. Egypt is second with six points followed by Ghana on two points and Congo with a point.