“It’s Difficult But Not Impossible” – Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu remains hopeful of Ghana's World Cup qualifying chance despite the disappointing performance of the Black Stars after three games.



The Black Stars has amassed two out of a possible nine points making it seemingly impossible for them to qualify ahead of Egypt and Uganda in Group E.



Speaking to the press on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Atsu said football is full of uncertainties therefore Ghanaians must not lose hope yet.



He said the Stars would keep on fighting till there are no more games to play. The Newcastle midfielder has appealed to Ghanaians to keep supporting the Black Stars even in their difficult moment.



“We know it would be difficult for Ghana to qualify but it’s not impossible, nobody can predict the outcome of football until it’s all over.



There are a lot of surprises in football, we are going to Congo to fight for the nation. We cannot make any decisions for ourselves but to keep on representing the nation.



“We know we have let the nation down, but we want them to understand that we were fighting but it didn’t go well for us”, Christian Atsu said.



The Black Stars of Ghana would travel to Brazzaville for the return encounter on Tuesday afternoon.