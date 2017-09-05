Former Kotoko Coach Karim Zito Joins Inter-Allies

Related Stories Former Kotoko Coach Karim Zito have joined the technical team of Ghana Premier League side Inter-Allies.



Zito joins the La-based outfit after helping division one side Dreams FC earn promotion back to the elite division.



A statement released by Inter-Allies on Monday reads:



Inter Allies wish to announce that Dreams FC have released their Head Coach Abdul-Karim Zito to beef up the Club’s Technical Team for the remainder of the season.



The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak trainer has a wide knowledge of the league and his experience will go a long way to help the Club in the quest to maintain Premier League status.



Inter Allies have four crucial matches to turn the fortunes of the team, with away game against Dwarfs and back-to-back home games against Medeama and Liberty before the big one against Hearts on final day.



We will take this opportunity to inform the Club’s sympathizers and fans that, this decision is a step in the right direction and in the best interest of the team.