Kwesi Appiah Names Starting Line-up Against Congo

Related Stories Coach Kwesi Appiah has made changes to starting line up in today’s World Cup qualifying match against the Red Devils of Congo in Brazzaville.



Red Star Belgrade forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom will replace Captain Asamoah Gyan who has been ruled out of the game after suffering an injury in the first leg tie played in Kumasi on Friday.



Richard Ofori retains his position in post for the Black Stars with Harrison Afful starting Tuesday’s game at right back.



Jonathan Mensah and Dan Amartey will form the central defensive pair while Agbenyenu Lumor starts at left fullback.



Afriyie Acquah and Ebenezer Ofori will be in midfield with Christian Atsu and Thomas Agyepong on the flanks.



The game is expected to kick off at 2:30pm.



Black Stars XI for Congo:



Richard Ofori, Harrison Afful, Lumor Agbenyenu, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Afriyie Acquah, Ebenezer Ofori, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Thomas Agyepong, Thomas Partey, Christian Atsu





Source: Ghanafa