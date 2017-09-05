Baba Rahman Could Return To Schalke 04 In January

Related Stories Ghana defender Baba Rahman could make a return to Schalke O4 in the winter transfer window.



The left-back was recalled by his parent Club Chelsea after sustaining an injury.



Rahman has since been receiving treatment at the English Club who are likely to release him in January.



The 22-year-old could not make a move this summer despite receiving interest from some Turkish Clubs as well as Schalke O4 who were hoping to sign the player on permanent basis.



After suffering a knee injury at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nation whilst in action for the Black Stars, the former Greuther Furth defender is yet to return to the pitch having resumed training.



Chelsea meanwhile excluded the former Kotoko star from their squad for the 2017/18 season.



Coach Antonio Conte could allow the defender to leave when the new transfer window opens in four months time.



The player for now must keep his shape with the Chelsea U23 side until he secures himself a new Club.