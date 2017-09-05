PHOTO: Jordan Ayew At Hospital After Food Poisoning

Related Stories Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew is currently receiving treatment at the hospital after suffering a stomach upset.



The forward was ruled out of the return match against Congo due to food poisoning.



Ayew is receiving treatment at the hospital in order to recover and join his Club Swansea City.



His senior brother Andre Ayew could also not travel with the Black Stars team with a suspected thigh injury suffered in the game at the Babayara Sports Stadium.



He has already return to West Ham United for further treatment.



The absence of the pair will force Coach Kwesi Appiah to hand starting places to some of the fringe players in the team.



Jordan Ayew who started the game against Congo at the Babayara Sports Stadium suffered massive taunts from fans having missed some glaring chances in the game.



He could recover on time in join his team for this weekend’s League match in the English Premier League.