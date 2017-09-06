Asamoah Gyan Offers Black Stars With Chatered Flight

Related Stories The skipper joined his colleagues ahead of the humiliation of the Red Devils and it has been reported he chartered a flight to convey the players back.



Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan travelled with the Black Stars to Brazzaville ahead of the 5-1 humiliation of Congo in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.



The 31-year-old picked a groin injury in the first leg in Kumasi and was ruled out of the return fixture but was spotted in the stands to offer support to his teammates.



Gyan earlier had talks with the players in the dressing room alongside former captain Stephen Appiah, according to reports.



A hat-trick from Thomas Teye Partey and a brace from Richmond Boakye Yiadom gave the Black Stars their first win after four games despite missing many first team players.



Goal understands that after the game, the players were left frustrated following changes in travelling arrangements and Gyan volunteered to pay all the expense for a chartered flight back to Accra.



Ghana have a slim chance of qualifying to the World Cup after Egypt defeated Uganda 1-0 to go top of Group E with 9 points, with two matches to remaining.