Ronaldo Shows Off His Brand New Ferrari F12 Whip (PHOTO)

Real Madrid striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken delivery of a brand new Ferrari F12 TDF which will have cost him an eye-watering £350,000



Ronaldo who recently returned home from international duty with Portugal, where he scored three goals against the Faroe Islands, showed off the new whip in an Instagram snap.



The 32-year-old is seen by the side of the car with the door open, while his son sits in the driver's seat.



The former Manchester United striker is no stranger to super cars, he has previously been pictured with a Bugatti Veyron and several Mercedes rides.