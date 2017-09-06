Watch: Stephen Appiah’s Inspirational Pep Talk To The Black Stars

Related Stories Before Ghana thumped Congo 5-1 in Brazzaville on Tuesday, former Black Stars skipper, Stephen Appiah delivered a pep talk to the team which helped them bounce back from their recent disappointing draw.



Stephen Appiah, affectionately known as ‘Tornado’ in a brief but inspirational message told the players to “Forget about the problems, forget about the crowd and forget about the bonus. Make yourself proud and make Ghana proud”.



The message seemed to have resonated well with the players as goals from Thomas Partey and Richmond Boakye Yiadom revived Ghana's faint campaign hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



Congo had started the game in Brazzaville strongly but were overpowered after the Black Stars opened the scoring against the run of play through Boakye after 23 minutes, with Partey doubling that lead just three minutes later. The win, puts Ghana third on the table behind the Pharoahs of Egypt and Uganda.



VIDEO Below:




