Asamoah Gyan Admits His Absence Aided Black Stars Mauling Of Congo

Related Stories Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has admitted that his absence from the Ghana side that lashed Congo 5-1 in the 2018 World Cup qualifier played a key role in aiding the side to record the massive score line.



A hat trick from Thomas Partey and a brace from Boakye-Yiadom gave Ghana a comprehensive win over the Red Devils despite the absence of Gyan and the Ayew brothers – Andre and Jordan.



Many have argued that the absence of these players provided the impetus for the team to lash the Congolese at their own backyard calling for many of the senior players to be retired.



But Gyan, in an interview with Hot FM in Accra has admitted that his absence helped the team to win big but does not believe it is time for him to resign together with the Ayew brothers.



“It is true we could have struggled to win if I had played. It is possible that with me, they would have been very defensive but without me, they opened up and that gave us the chance to score five,” he said.



“In Kumasi, they were very defensive with five men at the back when I was in the game. When I was substituted, they opened up and we scored. So my absence really helped the team.



“Even before we started the game in Congo, their skipper asked me whether I will be playing or not. When I told him I won’t play, he was happy. So that lured them to open up and we had our way,” Gyan added.



Despite the massive win over Congo, Ghana’s dream of making a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance has been shattered with Egypt leading the group with 9 points followed closely by Uganda with 7 points with Ghana in third position with 5 points on the table.