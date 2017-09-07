Jordan Ayew Returns To Swansea For Further Medical Check

Related Stories English Premier League side Swansea City have announced that Jordan Ayew will be back in South Wales today, following his absence from the Ghana team that traveled to Brazzaville for a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo.



Ayew, 25, missed the Black Stars 5-1 thumping of the Red Devils due to stomach illness with a picture emerging of the forward receiving treatment in a hospital.



The Swans confirmed on their official website that Jordan would make his way back to Wales where he is set to be assessed by the club's doctors.



Swansea next face Newcastle United in an English Premier League fixture at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday.