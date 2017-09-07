Swedish Court Reduces Prison Sentence For Jailed Ghanaian Player Over Rape Charges

Related Stories The Swedish Court of Appeal has reduced the prison sentence of convicted Ghanaian footballer Kwame Bonsu following charges or rape against his Swedish wife some few months ago.



Kwame Bonsu, 22, was sentenced to years in prison for raping and assaulting his wife but the Court of Appeal has reduced the sentence to one year and ten months. The District Court had previously sentenced Kwame Bonsu to two years in prison and expulsion for rape and abuse by his former wife.



But the former Gefle midfielder appealed the decision - which now reduces the penalty by two months. Experienced Swedish lawyer Leif Silbersky stepped in to help get Ghanaian international midfielder Kwame Bonsu from the rape charges.



Source: ghanasoccernet.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.