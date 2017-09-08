 
 

Maxwell Konadu Names Final Squad For WAFU Tournament
 
08-Sep-2017  
Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo and Kwame Kizito are the two strikers named in Coach Maxwell Konadu’s final 18-man squad for the WAFU tournament.

Former Ghana U20 midfielder Seidu Salifu who is currently unattached has also been included in the final list of players for the competition.

Kotoko defenders Amos Frimpong and Ahmed Adams all cemented their places in the squad.

Medeama’s Justice Blay was the surprised exclusion after an excellent performance in this season’s Ghana Premier League.

Full Squad below:

Goalkeepers

Joseph Addo – Aduana Stars
Felix Annan – Asante Kotoko

Defenders

Amos Frimpong – Asante Kotoko
Ahmed Adams – Asante Kotoko
Samuel Sarfo – Liberty Professionals
Vincent Atinga – Hearts of Oak
Emmanuel Ampiaw – Elmina Sharks
Daniel Darkwa – Aduana Stars

Midfielder

Thomas Abbey – Hearts of Oak
Patrick Razak – Hearts of Oak
Isaac Twum – Inter Allies
Kelvin Andoh – Wa All Stars
Gideon Waja – WAFA
Winful Cobbinah – Hearts of Oak
Richmond Lamptey – WAFA
Seidu Salifu – Unattached

Attackers

Stephen Sarfo – Berekum Chelsea
Kwame Kizito – Hearts of Oak
 
 
 
Source: ghanasportsonline.com
 
 

