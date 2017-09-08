Maxwell Konadu Names Final Squad For WAFU Tournament

Related Stories Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo and Kwame Kizito are the two strikers named in Coach Maxwell Konadu’s final 18-man squad for the WAFU tournament.



Former Ghana U20 midfielder Seidu Salifu who is currently unattached has also been included in the final list of players for the competition.



Kotoko defenders Amos Frimpong and Ahmed Adams all cemented their places in the squad.



Medeama’s Justice Blay was the surprised exclusion after an excellent performance in this season’s Ghana Premier League.



Full Squad below:



Goalkeepers



Joseph Addo – Aduana Stars

Felix Annan – Asante Kotoko



Defenders



Amos Frimpong – Asante Kotoko

Ahmed Adams – Asante Kotoko

Samuel Sarfo – Liberty Professionals

Vincent Atinga – Hearts of Oak

Emmanuel Ampiaw – Elmina Sharks

Daniel Darkwa – Aduana Stars



Midfielder



Thomas Abbey – Hearts of Oak

Patrick Razak – Hearts of Oak

Isaac Twum – Inter Allies

Kelvin Andoh – Wa All Stars

Gideon Waja – WAFA

Winful Cobbinah – Hearts of Oak

Richmond Lamptey – WAFA

Seidu Salifu – Unattached



Attackers



Stephen Sarfo – Berekum Chelsea

Stephen Sarfo – Berekum Chelsea

Kwame Kizito – Hearts of Oak