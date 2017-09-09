Mali Without A Coach As Alain Giresse Resigns

Related Stories After failing to lead Mali to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, coach Alain Giresse has decided to resign as the national team coach.



The French manager announced his decision after their 0-0 draw against Morocco on Tuesday at home, saying his role has become complicated.



Giresse spoke to the Confederation of African Football’s website after their draw as the Eagles remain rooted at the bottom of the Group C with two points from four matches.



“It has become complicated for me. There are times when you must know how to stop,” Giresse told CAFOnline.com.



The French manager’s position had become untenable after a 6-0 drubbing by the Atlas Lions in the reverse fixture in Rabat.



The loss became one of the biggest losses in the history of the Malian senior national team.



Giresse was in charge of the side between 2010 and 2012, leading Les Aigles to third place at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.



He was re-appointed in March 2015, but failed to steer the West Africans to glory as they failed to go past the group stage at the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.



Mali are scheduled to face Mauritania in a Last 16 match at the WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana on Monday, September 11.