Laryea Kingston Not Impressed With Andre Ayew’s Attitude

Related Stories Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has questioned the commitment of Andre Ayew after he pulled out of the Ghana team that won at Congo.



The forward is one of the leaders of the team but his recent output has been questionable with fans calling for him to be dropped as he is a distraction.



Adding his voice to numerous fans Laryea claims Ayew’s attitude has left much to be desired in recent times and would want to see a big response from him in subsequent games.



“In some games Andre Ayew is not 100% fit but he will hide it for him to be featured in the game, i have done it before,” he said on GHOne.



“Asamoah Gyan wasn’t fit, he wasn’t feeling well to play in the return leg but he managed to go with the team, so i expect the deputy captain to be with the team. For him to stay out and let the team go for me it wasn’t the best.”



Kingston believed that after the first leg ended 1-1 in Kumasi Andre and Jordan lost confidence in the team ahead of the reverse fixture.



“Andre and Jordan felt that there was no hope so why should i go. But they have to be committed to every game, even though the game is not important. Andre is the deputy captain and he has to be with the team though they can’t play so for me i think they abandoned the team.”