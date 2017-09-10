Thomas Partey Voted Man Of The Match In Atletico Madrid Game With Valencia

Related Stories Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was the star man for his club side Atletico Madrid as they drew goalless with Valencia in a Spanish La Liga game on Saturday.



Partey who walked straight into the Atletico Madrid starting line after a scintillating performance on international duty lasted the entire duration of the game at the Estadio Mestalla.



He played in a four-man midfield comprising Saul Niguez, Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco and Koke.



The 24-year-old was voted man of the match after a rating of 7.87, Tackles 5, Interceptions 4, Times Fouled 4, Aerials Won 4. Source: Ghanasoccernet.com