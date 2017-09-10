"Black Stars Were Mentally Tough" - Amos Frimpong

Related Stories Amos Frimpong, right full back of the local Black Stars believes they won against the Gambians because the team was mentally tough.



Ghana had to wait deep into injury time to edge out the Scorpions in the opening game of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.



Frimpong told the GNA Sports after the game that he was not surprised the Stars won just at the stroke of full time because of his side's mental toughness throughout the game.



"We needed the win at all cost and we were not ready to give up. Everyone could see that the team was mentally tough to have kept on believing even with just two minutes to end the game.



"The coach urged us not to give up. He said it is not over and we should keep pressing till the additional time ends. Fortunately for us we got a late penalty to win the game.



Amos Frimpong said the team needs to improve on its performance as they progress to the next phase of the competition.



"We still have room for improvement, so we are going back to the drawing board to correct our mistakes and come back stronger in our subsequent games."