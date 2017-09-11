Gambia Threaten WAFU Boycott Over Controversial Penalty For Ghana

Related Stories Gambian Football Federation threaten to pull out of subsequent WAFU Championship over controversial Ghana penalty they suffered to Ghana in the opener of the ongoing championship in Cape Coast, Ghana.



Ghana benefited from a dubious penalty in the 95th to score the only goal of the game to progress to the group stage of the 16-team competition.



Burkinabe referee Boukari Ouadraogo swiftly pointed to the spot when a Thomas Abbey strike went straight to the upper arm of a Gambian defender, a decision Gambia coach Omar Sise strongly hit against.



The Gambian Football Federation in a statement has condemned the Burkinabe referee for the controversial decision that saw them going out of the competition and have subsequently threatened to wave good bye to any competition that will be organized by WAFU if stringent measures are not taken against Oaudraogo.



“Considering the fact that this is the second consecutive time we were robbed in broad daylight in the WAFU competition, the GFF therefore, shall formally protest to WAFU and CAF for necessary action to be taken. We may also consider our participation in the future WAFU competitions unless justice is seen to be done,” a statement on the Gambia Federation website read.



The decision was greeted with divided commentary among the Ghanaian media with a section applauding Ouadraogo for the decision while the other lash him for killing the dream of the young Gambian side.



