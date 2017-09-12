Dede Ayew Helps West Ham To First Win

Black Stars midfielder Andre Dede Ayew was on target on Monday, when West Ham United beat Huddersfield 2-0 at the London Olympic Stadium.

It was the Hammers’ first win and the Ghanaian’s first goal of the season. It was a sterling performance from the former Swansea City player as his assist in the 72nd minute – just eight minutes after coming on for Javier Hernandez – gave Slaven Bilic’s side the first goal. Pedro Obiang’s shot from outside the penalty area spun off the trunk of defender Mathias Jorgensen into the net. Five minutes later, a corner fell the way of the Hammers, who made the most out of it. Aaron Cresswell’s kick found Ayew, who slotted the ball in.

West Ham’s win failed to, however, lift them out of the drop zone. They are 18th on the 20-team log. Their win leaves AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace as the only sides without a win so far in the 2017/2018 season.