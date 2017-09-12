Related Stories Swedish coach Tom Strand has resigned from Great Olympics over what he terms "belittling demotion" after being re-assigned as the club's assistant coach.



The 35-year-old has parted ways with the club after being re-assigned to deputize for club hero Godwin Attram. His inglorious exit capped a turbulent campaign for the Premier League strugglers who are facing relegation from the country's top-flight.



The top hierarchy of the Wonder club has relegated the European to the background after the side's difficult campaign this term. " I have resigned from Great Olympics and told the club's top officials. They don't want me and I think it's time for me to move on," he told ghanasoccernet.com. "I have sent my letter to them and hopefully we can reach a mutual agreement to terminate my contract.



"They have not paid me and coupled with that they have asked Godwin Attram to be the head coach and that was not what I applied for. It means they don't want me and so I have left them." The Accra-side altered their technical direction in a bid to address their poor form that has seen them slump to 15th in the Ghana Premier League standings with just four games to end the season. The Ghana FA has ordered Tom Strand to pay Medeama GH₵ 35000 as compensation for the illegal termination of his contract with the Mauve and Yellows.



Strand has announced his decision to resign as the club plunged into fresh crisis.