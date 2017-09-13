Black Princesses Leave For Algeria Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier

Related Stories Ghana’s Black Princesses team have left for Algeria ahead of their FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.



The team departed the country on Tuesday for the first leg match in the North African country.



The Black Princesses are on a mission to qualify for their fifth successive World Cup appearances.



Ghana will thus be taking on their Algerian counterparts for the first time since 2011 when the two sides met in the All Africa games semi-final clash.



Ghana have been a representative for Africa at the Women's U20 World Cup since 2010. Source: ghanasportsonline.com