WAFU: Ghana 2-0 Guinea

Played on Thursday, 14 September at the Cape Coast Stadium, the Ghanaian side dominated play and deservedly put two goals behind the net of their opponents.



The first half ended scoreless despite the Ghanaians dominating play.



Stephen Sarfo got the first goal for the Black Stars two minutes into the second half when a pass from the right came off his thigh and beat the Guinean goalkeeper in the box.



Substitute Kizito nailed the coffin for the Ghanaians when he headed home the second in the 77th minute. Kizito finished off an earlier header from Razak who received a cross from the right wing with only the goalkeeper to beat.



Guinea came close to reducing the deficit in the 83rd minute when they struck the cross bar from a well taken free kick.



The Black Stars held on to pick the maximum three points after full time.



Earlier, Mali and Nigeria, the other two teams in the group, played a goalless draw.



Ghana’s next match will be against Mali on Saturday, 16 September, with the match between Nigeria and Guinea taking place on the same day.





