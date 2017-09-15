WAFU 2017: Maxwell Konadu Hails Team’s Improved Performance Against Guinea

Related Stories Black Stars B Coach Maxwell Konadu says his side put up a good performance in their victory over Guinea on Thursday.



Ghana moved up in Group A after beating Guinea 2-0 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Two second half goals from strikers Stephen Sarfo and Kwame Kizito handed Ghana an important victory, their second of the tournament after beating Gambia 1-0 to advance to the next round.



After a backlash at the team in the first game against Gambia for the sloppy performance, Konadu says Thursday’s game against Guinea was a much improved performance.



“It was a very good game, you know we were not all that good in our first game against Gambia,” he said in a post-match conference.



“Today’s performance was excellent, you could see that the team gave 100%.



“They listened to the instruction given to them and it worked up perfectly.



“The win have boost us a lot ahead of our subsequent game.”

Ghana will take on Mali in their next Group match on Saturday.