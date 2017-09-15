WAFU 2017: Maxwell Konadu Hails Team’s Improved Performance Against Guinea

|
Black Stars B Coach Maxwell Konadu says his side put up a good performance in their victory over Guinea on Thursday.
Ghana moved up in Group A after beating Guinea 2-0 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
Two second half goals from strikers Stephen Sarfo and Kwame Kizito handed Ghana an important victory, their second of the tournament after beating Gambia 1-0 to advance to the next round.
After a backlash at the team in the first game against Gambia for the sloppy performance, Konadu says Thursday’s game against Guinea was a much improved performance.
“It was a very good game, you know we were not all that good in our first game against Gambia,” he said in a post-match conference.
“Today’s performance was excellent, you could see that the team gave 100%.
“They listened to the instruction given to them and it worked up perfectly.
“The win have boost us a lot ahead of our subsequent game.”
Ghana will take on Mali in their next Group match on Saturday.
|Source: ghanasportsonline.com
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
