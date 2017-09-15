Germany Regain Top Spot In FIFA Rankings

Related Stories World champions Germany return to the top of the FIFA world rankings ahead of Brazil, while European title-holders Portugal jump three places to third.



Confederations Cup winners Germany have benefited from two World Cup qualifying victories over the Czech Republic and Norway in the rankings released on Thursday.



Argentina are down a place to fourth, while Belgium gain four places to fifth after sealing their place at next year's World Cup finals in Russia.



Poland, Switzerland, France, Chile and Colombia make up the rest of the leading 10. Source: GNA Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.