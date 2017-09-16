"We Were Superior Than Guinea"- Coach Maxwell Konadu

Related Stories Head Coach of the Black Stars B Maxwell Konadu has said that, though they faced a good side yesterday against Guinea, his side was superior on the field of play.



Ghana won 2-0 against Guinea in front of a packed stadium at the ongoing WAFU tourney at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Group A, which houses Ghana, Nigeria, Mali and Guinea played their opening Group matches yesterday and the host nation is currently with three points on top of the table whilst Nigeria, Mali have one point each with Guinea no point.



Coach Konadu's charges played an impressive game yesterday, resulting in two goals from Steven Sarfo and Kwame Kizito in the second half.



Coach Konadu said "we played a good side but we were superior than them, " adding that his side "picked positives" in their first game against Gambia in the knockout stage to put up an impressive performance.



"The first game against Gambia was full of tension and pressure but at the end, we won. The win boosted our morale and that accounted for today's victory," he said.



According to him, the players perfectly executed his game plan though most of them played in unfamiliar roles.



"My boys perfectly executed my game plan though some played in different positions but they did their best. "



When asked whether Ghana can win the WAFU title again, he said "it is possible but its early days yet "



Ghana takes on Mali on Saturday before squaring of with Nigeria on Monday in the final Group A fixtures.