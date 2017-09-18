Ghana Defender Agbenyenu Welcomes Baby Boy

Related Stories The Black Stars defender has become a dad for the first time after his girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday.



Ghana and Portimonense defender Lumor Agbenyenu received some good news few days after suffering a knee injury while on international duty with the Black Stars against Congo in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.



The 21-year-old, who spent last season with German third-tier side 1860 Munich, took to social media to announce the arrival of the newest member of his family, after his girlfriend gave birth to a bouncing baby boy in Portugal on Sunday.



Agbenyenu has made four league appearances this season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, lasting 360 minutes in the process.



He made his Black Stars debut in June when Ghana thrashed Ethiopia 5-0 in the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



Goal understands that he will begin ball works this week and may likely feature in his side's away game against Porto on Friday but will miss the games against Feirense and Uniao Madeira in the Primeira Liga and Taca da Liga respectively.