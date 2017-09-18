Soloman Asante Refuses Contract Extension At TP Mazembe

Related Stories Ghanaian winger Solomon Asante has refused to extend his contract with Congolese giants TP Mazembe.



The Ghana international is set to leave Mazembe after four years with the Club.



The former CAF Champions League winners are willing to hand the 25-year-old a new contract extension.



Asante however wants to seek a new challenge elsewhere after winning four League titles and one Champions League trophy with the Club.



Meanwhile South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly renewed their interest in the former Berekum Chelsea player. He has also been linked with a move to China.



His departure from the Congolese Club will leave the Ghanaian contingent at the Club to two thus Daniel Nii Adjei and Yaw Frimpong after the exit of Richard Kissi Boateng and Gladson Awako.



He joined TP Mazembe after helping Berekum Chelsea to the group stage of the CAF Champions League in 2012.