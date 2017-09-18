WAFU 2017: Ghana 0 - 2 Nigeria

Related Stories The local Super Eagles of Nigeria have beaten the local Black Stars of Ghana by 2 goals to nil in the ongoing WAFU tournament at the Cape Coast stadium in the Central Region.



Ghana had already qualified for the semi final stage of the competition following wins over the Sily Nationals of Guinea and the Eagles of Mali in the first and second group matches respectively.



Nigeria who were yet to record a win in the group after recording stalemates with both Mali and Guinea now have 5 points after beating Ghana.



The Super Eagles therefore progresses to the next stage of the competition with Ghana.



Anthony Okpotu and Eneji scored the goals in the 53rd and 56th minutes respectively for Nigeria.



