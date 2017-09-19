WAFU 2017: Injuries Rock Ghana Camp Ahead Of Semi-Final Clash

Related Stories Ghana is sweating to have quintet Isaac Twum, Thomas Abbey, Amos Frimpong, Gideon Waja and Emmanuel Ampiah fit for Thursday’s semi-final clash.



The five players have all picked up various injuries raising doubts about their availability for the semi-final game.



Abbey could not play in the team’s final group match against Nigeria after sustaining an injury against Mali last Saturday.



Ampiah, Twum and Waja were all substituted in yesterday’s defeat to Nigeria after they all sustaining knocks.



Twum, skipper of the side had to pull out of the game in the 6th minute with a suspected thigh injury.



Both Ampiah and Waja were all replaced in the second half of the game due to injuries.



Amos Frimpong on the other hand played through pains after Ghana had exhausted all substitutions.



The five players are currently under study as the team medics looks to work on their fitness before Thursday’s semi-final clash.



Defender Nuhu Musah has already been ruled out of the competition after suffering a setback in the team’s opening game against Gambia.



Meanwhile winger Patrick Razak is also a doubt picking up a slight knock after a challenge from Nigeria goalkeeper Ikechuku Ezenwa.



Failure for the players to return on time could be a huge blow for Coach Maxwell Konadu who now have limited players on the bench.



All five players have been key for the team so far in the competition.



Ghana topped Group A with 6 points after wins over Guinea and Mali.



The Black Stars B will face the runner up in Group B at the semi-finals.