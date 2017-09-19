Starlets To Play Mali And UAE In Friendly Matches Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

Related Stories Ghana’s Black Starlet team will play Mali in an international friendly on Wednesday at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Sports Stadium in the UAE as part of their preparation for the upcoming FIFA U17 World Cup.



The two side are currently camping in Abu Dhabi and will use the opportunity to test themselves before the World Cup kicks off.



Both Mali and Ghana qualified to the FIFA World Cup after finishing first and second respectively at the Africa U17 Championship which took place in Gabon.



The team have also lined up a friendly match with the UAE on Sunday at the same venue.



The Black Starlets will play series of friendly matches in the UAE before leaving for India on October 31.



Ghana is drawn in Group A with host India, USA and Columbia.