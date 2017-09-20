Kotoko Chief Kwame Kyei Cuts Sod For Construction Of Mini Stadium

Related Stories Kotoko Chairman Kwame Kyei has arrived at the team’s training ground at Adako Jachie to cut the sod for the construction of a mini stadium.



Dr. Kyei together with some board members of the Club arrived at the training ground on Wednesday morning to officially announce the commencement of the construction of the new edifice which could possibly be the official home venue for the Porcupine Warriors.



The business tycoon has embarked on one of his long-term project after his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the Club.



The multiple business owner seeks to write his name in the good books of the reds as the first bankroller to construct a stadium for the Club, a project his predecessors failed to establish.



The Ghanaian giants have been using the Babayara Sports Stadium as their home venue since the Club was established 80 years ago.