Hearts Threatens To Report Kotoko To FIFA

Related Stories Hearts of Oak have threatened to report sworn rivals Asante Kotoko to FIFA for making illegal approaches for their talisman Winful Cobbinah.



The influential playmaker is wanted by several clubs with giants Kotoko believed to be among his suitors.



But the Phobians have warned their arch-rivals to stay clear off their prize asset, warning to report the club to FIFA for illegal tapping.



“Winful Cobbina has contract with Hearts and he is still committed to the team so there is no way Hearts will sell him to any local club. As I’m talking to you now,” the club's administrative manager Hackman Aidoo told Cape Coast-based ATL FM



“There is a mouthwatering deal from U.S.A which we are still in negations so Kotoko must be very careful in their calculated attempt to obstruct the deal else Hearts will send them straight to FIFA for the federation to take them to the woodshed’’.



Cobbinah has contributed to Ghana reaching the semi-finals of the ongoing WAFU Nations Cup where they take on Niger on Thursday.