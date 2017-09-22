WAFU Cup: Ghana Qualifies For Finals

Related Stories The Black Stars of Ghana have qualified for the finals in the ongoing West Africa Football Union (WAFU) tournament at Cape Coast after beating their Nigerien counterpart by 2:0.



The senior national team, scored in each half of the game with goals coming from strikers, Kwame Kizito and Stephen Sarfo.



The local Black Stars will play their Nigerian counterpart for the second time in the tournament at the finals on Sunday after the Elephants outclassed them earlier in the week winning by 2:0.



Benin and Niger will face off on Saturday for the third position.