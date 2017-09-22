Real Madrid Plot £180m January Spending Spree

Related Stories Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly so unhappy with the club’s start to the season that he is planning a £180million January spending spree.



Real, who were beaten 1-0 at home by Real Betis last night, currently sit seven points behind La Liga leaders with just five games played in Spain.



That situation has set alarm bells ringing for Perez and, according to Don Balon, they claim Perez has allocated £180million to spend on two new players in the next transfer window.



Zinedine Zidane added defender Theo Hernandez and midfielder Dani Ceballos to the squad in the summer for a combined fee of €46.5million, but Perez wants to add some more star qualiuty to the squad.



The article claims Perez wants to sign one attacker and one defender with forwards Antoine Griezmann, Paulo Dybala and Timo Werner all in their sights.



On the defensive front Perez is understood to have Bayern Munich defender David Alaba and Athletic Bilbao centre-back Aymeric Laporte on his shortlist.



Atletico forward Griezmann looked set to move to Man Utd in the summer, before the move collapsed.



The France forward’s former agent Eric Olhats claimed the player “didn’t feel able to leave Atletico” with their transfer ban in place. The line from Old Trafford was not quite the same though, with the club understood to have changed targets to Romelu Lukaku as Jose Mourinho sought more of a targetman.



Griezmann then signed a one-year extension to tie him to Atletico to 2022 and considering the frosty relationship between Atletico and Real, any move would be very difficult to complete.