Black Starlets Jersey Numbers For FIFA U-17 World Cup Revealed

Related Stories WAFA wizkid, Aminu Mohammed has been included in Paa Kwesi Fabin’s final 21-man squad ahead of next month’s FIFA U-17 World Cup in India. Mohammed has been handed the No. 11 jersey.



Skipper Eric Eyiah retained his iconic No. 6 while Emmanuel Toku will wear his favorite No. 10.



Below is Ghana’s 21-man squad



Goalkeepers:



Ibrahim Danlad (Kotoko) – 1, Michael Acquaye (WAFA) -21, Kwame Aziz (Mandela Soccer Academy) -16



Defenders:



Najeeb Yakubu (New Town Youth) -5, Gideon Mensah (Right to Dream) -15, Bismark Terry Owusu(Mandela Soccer Academy) -14, Edmund Arko-Mensah (Wa All Stars) -4, Abdul Razak Yusif(Koforidua Youth) -12, Gideon Acquah (Bofoakwa Tano) -3, Rashid Alhassan (Aduana Stars) – 17, John Otu (Dreams FC) -2



Midfielders:



Isaac Gyamfi (New Life FC) – 20, Gabriel Leveh (Tema Youth) -13, Ibrahim Sulley (New Life FC) -7, Mohammed Kudus (Right to Dream) -8, Emmanuel Toku (Cheetah FC)- 10, Mohammed Iddriss (Cheetah FC) -18



Strikers:



Eric Ayiah (Charity Stars) -6, Richard Danso (WAFA) -9, Mohammed Aminu (WAFA) -11, Ibrahim Sadiq (Right To Dream) -19 Source: ghanacrusader.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.