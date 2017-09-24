Black Princesses Must Upgrade Their Skills

Related Stories Nana Dr Michael Agyekum Addo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kama Industries Limited and Mikaddo Holdings, has urged the Black Princesses to polish their talents to become better professionals.



He advised the youthful footballers not to make money their number one priority but focus on upgrading their skills to compete better in all spheres of endeavour.



Dr Addo, who is also the President of the Ghana Red Cross Society, was addressing the country’s Under 20 Women Football Team when he visited members at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre in Prampram to encourage and prepare them for their future endeavours.



He urged the players to develop their right brain, which influences their talents and entrepreneurial skills.



“The right brain is responsible for music, dancing and helps in critical thinking to solve problems,” he said, adding that all successful footballers were those who had spent time to develop their right brains.



Dr Addo encouraged the players to save towards their future to properly address the challenges it brought.



“I realise that the Black Princess are talented and they need to be mentored to make good use of the money they make.



“We see in this country where sportsmen and women make so much money and before you realise, they have become paupers, getting so poor,” he noted.



He said players must work in unison and avoid arguments and quarrels, which had the tendency to break down the team.



Dr Addo donated a football to each of the 20 players and products of Mikaddo Holdings, which included two boxes each of Omega Oil Liniment and Smile Mouth Wash.



Mr Yusif Basigi, the Head Couch of the Team, said: “We are grateful to the CEO for the sacrifice he made by making the time to visit us despite his busy schedules and to make these unexpected donations.”



He described the gesture as a “morale booster and reassuring” and said the advice given the young ladies was an “eye opener.”



The Black Princess would be hosting their counterparts from Algeria on Sunday, October 1.