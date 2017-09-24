Ghana 4 - 1 Nigeria...Stars Win WAFU 2017 Tournament

Related Stories Ghana's Black Stars B had a sweet revenge after beating their arch rivals, Nigeria 4-1 in the West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament at the Cape Coast Stadium, Sunday.



Ghana hosted and won the WAFU tournament in a magnificent style to lift the glittering trophy.



Two goals from Stephen Sarfo, a goal each from Kwame Kizito and Winful Cobbinah sealed the victory.



Nigerians however pulled one back in the dying moments of the game.



Ghana forward Stephen Sarfo was named Man of the Match.