Princesses Host Algeria On Saturday

Ghana's Black Princesses will host the second leg of the first round of the 2018 Under-20 Women's World Cup (WWC) against Algeria at the Accra Stadium on Saturday.



The Princesses won the first leg played in Algiers two weeks ago by five goals to nil and will be hoping to complete the job in Accra to advance to the second round of the qualifiers.



Since returning from Algiers, the Princesses have pitched camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram in preparation for this crucial encounter.



Coach Yusif Basigi yesterday told the Daily Graphic that his charges were in good shape for the game, revealing that they had smoothened the rough edges they identified during their first leg encounter.



A win for the Princesses will see them through to the second round of the campaign where they will play either Ethiopia or Kenya, who also play their second leg in Nairobi this weekend. The first leg ended 2-2 in Addis Ababa.