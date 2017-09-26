Ghana Ready To Host CHAN 2018 - Isaac Asiamah

Related Stories Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah has stated Ghana’s readiness to host the 2018 CHAN competition.



His proclamation follows CAF’s decision to strip Kenya, the original hosts, off the rights following a series of delays reported by the inspection team.



Despite political instability being stated as one of the reasons that informed CAF’s decision, CAF First Vice President Kwesi Nyantakyi has debunked the claims and has revealed the unready state of infrastructure forced CAF to take the decision.



On Saturday, a bidding process was opened immediately after the decision was taken.



Isaac Asiamah believes that after successfully hosting the 2017 Wafu competition Ghana is ready to do more by attempting to host 15 other countries that have qualified for the CHAN tournament.



“Ghana stands ready to host all CAF tournaments. We hosted CAN 2008 and it was fantastic. The whole world witnessed it”, he told Citi Fm’s Joseph Ackon Mensah who caught up with him after the 2017 WAFU Cup finals.



This will be the second time Kenya will lose the hosting rights to a competition after being stripped of the 1996 African Cup of Nations which was eventually handed to South Africa.