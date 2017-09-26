WAFU Best Player To Undergo Trial With Norwegian Side

Isaac Twum Related Stories Black Stars B captain midfielder Isaac Twum is set to undergo a two-week trial with Norwegian side IK Start following a remarkable performance in the just ended WAFU Cup of Nations.



Twum, who was adjudged the most valuable player of the tournament after helping Ghana defeat Nigeria 4-1 to successfully defend the cup they won four years ago, is set to join coach Steinar Pedersen's side on a two-week trial in a bid to push for a move.



The Inter Allies defensive midfielder caught the eye of the IK Start scouts following his scintillating performance in the competition, where he bossed the midfield in the five games he featured in.