Black Stars Present 2017 WAFU Trophy To Nana Addo

Officials and Players of the Black Stars B team were at the Flagstaff house to present the WAFU Cup trophy to the President, Nana Akufo Addo.



The Stars were emphatic 4-1 winners on Sunday in the final against Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium with goals from Stephen Sarfo, Vincent Atingah and Winful Cobbinah.



Ghana’s Stephen Sarfo clinched the golden boot award in the tournament after his brace in the final with Isaac Twum winning the tournament’s MVP.



The team was led by Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah, along with GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi and Coach Maxwell Konadu. The president who was clearly excited congratulated the team on making the nation proud.



“You brought a lot of joy to this house and the country, and we want to congratulate you on your achievement.



“This shows that we have more than enough talent in our country to continue to maintain our status as one of the top teams in Africa,” he said.



“I have been reassured by the Vice President who looks after our money together with the senior Minister.



“That I can also add and also give you a bonus, so this is a token of the appreciation of the nation for this exceptional feat.



“I am going to add a 100,000 dollars for the whole team so that the bonus that you were not promised before, you can have it now after the achievement, well done,”.



The tournament made its return this year after a four-year absence, with Ghana winning the last two editions.