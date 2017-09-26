Michael Essien’s Secret Admirer In Cloud Nine...   

Tiara Putri, an ardent fan of Persib Bandung and a secret admirer of Ghana star Michael Essien was in cloud nine when the former Chelsea star scored to secure her club a point over the weekend.





Michael Essien hit the back of the net against Bhayangkara FC at Starling Harupat Stadium, Soreang, Bandung regency, on Sunday to steal a point for Persib.







And Tiara Putri, despite being disappointed that her side couldn’t pick all three points, was happy her secret icon Essien had a goal.



"I idolize Essien. His face is also cute and attractive. He had a good game too," Tiara told the press after the game.



Tiara who usually watches Persib Badung on television was the first time to come to the stadium to support Persib on Sunday.