Black Stars To Play Saudi Arabia In A Friendly

Related Stories The Black Stars of Ghana would play a friendly against Saudi Arabia in Riyadh onOctober 10, 2017.



The match would take place a few days after the Stars match against the Cranes of Uganda in Kampala in the penultimate game of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana is in a dicey position to make it to their fourth successive FIFA world Cup appearances having amassed only five points out of a possible fifteen.



James Kwesi Appiah has named a 26 man squad, which would be pruned to 23 before the trip to Kampala early next month.



The players named are; GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)



DEFENDERS: Defenders : Harrison Afful (Columbus,USA), Daniel Opare (Augsburg, Germany) Agbenyenu Lumor (Portimonese, Portugal), Abass Mohammed (Harrisburg City, USA), Kasim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Daniel Amartey (Leicester, England), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), Nicholas Opoku (Club Africain, Tunisia), Vincent Atinga (Hearts of Oak)



MIDFIELDERS: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Joseph Attamah (Bakaksehir, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Kingsley Sarfo (Malmo, Sweden) Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo FC, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland), Frank Acheampong (Tianjin TEDA, China), Isaac Twum (Inter Allies), Patrick Twumasi (Astana FC, Kazakhtan)



FORWARDS: Asamoah Gyan (Kayerispor, Turkey), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland), John Antwi (Misr Lel-Makkasa, Egypt), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Crvena Zvezda, Serbia). Source: GNA Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.